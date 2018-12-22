A look back at 2018 sports: Part 1

As 2018 nears its end, we take a look back on the Yukon sports highlights from each month. We start with January and will work our way through December in a two-part series. Today, we look back at the first six months of the year:

January

-Yukon wrestling has two earn conference championships

The Yukon wrestling program had two wrestlers win Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference championships. Seniors Studd Morris won the 106-pound weight division and Jaxen Gilmore won the 145-pound weight class.

-Jamar Smith named to the All-State football team

Yukon 2018 senior football player Jamar Smith was named to the Large-School West All-State Football Team. Smith was an offensive lineman for the Millers.

-Yukon pom preps for national competition

The Yukon varsity pom squad performed for family and friends in the Yukon High School auxiliary gym before the girls left to go to Orlando and compete in the national competition at Disney World.

February

-Perry Olsen named to the Oklahoman All-State Football Team

Yukon 2018 senior football player Perry Olsen was named to the Oklahoman’s All-State Football Team. Olsen was the Millers’ starting quarterback in 2017 and lead Yukon to four wins.

-Nine swimmers qualify for 6A state meet

The Yukon swimming teams saw nine of their swimmers qualify for the 6A State Championship Swim Meet after their performance in the regional swim meet. It was the most Yukon swimmers to ever qualify for the state competition.

-Jaxen Gilmore wins state championship

Yukon 2018 senior Jaxen Gilmore won the 145-pound 6A state championship at the state wrestling championships with a dominating performance over Mustang’s Tate Picklo in the state title match. It was Gilmore’s second state championship in his career at Yukon.

March

-Yukon girls soccer upsets Norman North

The Yukon girls soccer team pulled off a minor miracle upset with a win over Norman North early in the season.

-Yukon girls basketball wins academic state championship

The Yukon girls basketball team won the 6A academic state championship with its performance in the classroom throughout the season.

-Yukon girls soccer beats Mustang

The Yukon girls soccer team dominated its rival Mustang in a match early in the season. It was Yukon’s first win over the Lady Broncos in several seasons.

April

-Teacher walkout affects sports

The statewide teacher walkout was the talk of the nation for several weeks in April and sports at the high school level were directly affected. Sports were not allowed to be played during normal school hours, so all sporting events had to be played later in the days.

-Yukon baseball team gets hot right time

The Yukon baseball team had its struggles throughout the early part of the season, but the Millers were playing their best ball going into the regional tournament.

-Yukon tennis teams host regional tournament

The Yukon tennis teams were able to host a 6A regional tournament at their facility. The OSSAA likes to use Yukon High School athletic facilities for postseason events, including the tennis facility.

May

-Yukon girls tennis sends all six starters to state

The Yukon girls tennis team had a strong performance at the regional tournament and sent all six of its starters to the 6A state tennis tournament.

-Southwest Covenant baseball goes to state

The Southwest Covenant baseball team earned its first trip to the state baseball tournament for the first time in school history.

-Track and field sends 21 to state

The Yukon track and field teams qualified 21 members for the 6A state track and field championships, which were held at Miller Stadium at Yukon High School.

June

-Jewell Lee is named All-American as freshman

Yukon 2017 graduate Jewell Lee was named an All-American as a freshman softball player at Panhandle State University.

-Yukon leaves impact on Route 66 Triathlon

Numerous Yukon residents competed and performed well at the annual Route 66 Triathlon in El Reno.

-Yukon opens BMX racing league

The City of Yukon expanded its athletic horizons with an opening of a new BMX racing league, which takes place just west of Taylor Park.

Check out the Dec. 29 Yukon Review for the 2018 sports highlights from the second half of the year.