Mustang girls defeat Yukon 55-37 on the road for sixth straight win after 0-1 start

YUKON – Mustang Lady Broncos extended their winning streak to six games on Tuesday with a 55-37 victory over rival Yukon.

Mutang dropped its first game of the season to Edmond North but hasn’t lost since and now sits at 6-1 on the season.

Thanks to an Ellise Foreman three pointer at the buzzer of the first quarter, the Broncos led Yukon 16-4.

Mustang took a 23-15 lead into the locker room after a sloppy, frustrating second quarter.

“In the first half, we missed 11 shots inside four feet. So, that is 22 easy points,” said coach Kevin Korstjens. “If we clean that up in the first half, it looks a lot better.”

Then in the second half, Mustang took control of the game and emptied the bench late in the contest.

“I liked the way that we settled in. I thought our seniors really showed some leadership,” said Korstjens.

Mustang led Yukon 41-24 after three quarters and got the end of the bench in the last few minutes of the game to seal the deal, 55-37.

“It is good for that (confidence). It is kind of a thank you for everything you do behind closed doors that nobody sees,” said Korstjens.

Cur’Tiera Haywood led the team with 16 points; while Jaki Rollins added 11 points on the night.

Last Friday, Mustang earned a 35-point victory over Stillwater in the first home game of the season.

In another first for the young team, the Broncos had to look upon Haywood to lead the team with 22 points.

“I think it’s just part of it. You are going to have all of these firsts, and they are good enough players to battle through it,” Korstjens said about his freshman. “They are young. They are still 14-years old, and we are putting a lot on them. But they have been fantastic and have been sponges trying to absorb everything they can.”

Freshmen Rollins, eight points, and Talia Pogi, seven points, finally got to experience a home game inside the Event Center.

Foreman also added eight points in the blowout of the Lady Pioneers.

“Our student section tonight and against Stillwater were phenomenal. Shout out to those kids for showing up at six instead of 6:45 and being loud,” said Korstjens.

Mustang will host the Cornerstone Bank Tournament on Dec. 27-29 inside the Event Center.