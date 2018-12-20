GRAPPLERS TAKE THIRD

Mustang wrestling impresses in tournament

As the No. 3 team in class 6A; the Mustang Broncos wrestling team traveled to Enid over the weekend to compete in the Mid-America Nationals.

Mustang finished as the third best team at the tournament a year ago but wasn’t anywhere close to Arlington Martin or Tuttle. This season, the Broncos reclaimed their third-place status without three starters and were only nine points out of second.

Tuttle was crowned champions again with a team total of 307-points, while Arlington Martin finished second with a score of 185.5 and Mustang at third with a score of 176.5.

“We took third last year and were a ways behind Arlington Martin with all of our starters. Placing third with three of our starters out shows us that we are in the top-level contention with teams like Tuttle,” said coach Brian Picklo.

The Picklo brothers both finished the weekend as champions with solid wins in the championship.

“Cam is a brand-new kid. Every time he wrestles, I see more confidence and more development. He is coming on at the exact right time,” said Picklo. “I actually had the Cornell head coach call me, because he’s been watching video of some of Cam’s matches, and he asked me ‘what has gotten into your son?’ So, he noticed how much more aggressive he has been this year.”

Cameron Picklo, 138, defeated Brayden Strachan of Bartlesville, 11-3.

Tate Picklo, 160, defeated nationally ranked Eric Twolance of Arlington Martin, 8-6.

“Tate wrestles with confidence all of the time. He just has that innante nature about him that he is going to go out there and wrestle above the competition,” said Picklo.

At 195, Judson Rowland advanced to the championship; where he faced Tuttle’s Carson Berryhill. Berryhill is a two-time defending champion for the Tigers and got the best of Rowland in this matchup. Berryhill defeated Rowland 10-1.

“When it comes down to the big individual events, I think that is what our team will look like with guys cutting down a little bit. But at duals, we will keep our guys where they’ve been,” said Picklo.

Mustang had five other individuals get on the podium, while in Enid. Shelton Chastain, 106, took sixth, Keegan Luton, 132, took fifth, Jojo Sylvester, 170, finished in fourth, Brannigan Reyes, 182, took fifth and Adam Denham, HWT, finished in fourth.

“Jojo wrestled up at 170 and was just born again. He really just stepped up and found his mojo,” said Picklo.

Mustang will get two weeks off before hitting the road for one of the oldest, most well-known tournaments in the country, Geary Invitational on Jan. 4-5.