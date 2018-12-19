Yukon grapplers one point away from perfect score against Bethel

In wrestling, there is one score that can’t be topped … 84. Yukon was one point shy of reaching that mark Monday in its 83-0 win over Bethel.

“We still have room to improve,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “We had some guys stay after the dual and get some extra work in after. This was a good spring board to the rest of the season for us.”

Out of the 14 weight classes, the Millers had 10 wins by way of pins, one by a technical fall and three by forfeit.

Of the 11 dual matches, only two went beyond the first period.

The dual began with two forfeits at the 170-and 182-pound weight classes, giving the Millers an early 12-0 lead.

Connor Columbus took on Bethel’s Fischer Gambill in the dual’s first match. Columbus pinned Gambill in the first period to give Yukon an 18-0 advantage.

At 220 pounds, Corbin Gordon defeated Bethel’s Cole Dyer in a first-period fall to make the score 24-0. Ashton Aldridge pinned Bethel’s Hunter Gambill in the first period and then Steven Cook earned a 16-1 technical fall over Bethel’s Jordan Blair to give the Millers a 35-0 lead.

After another forfeit at 113 pounds, Toby Gilbert pinned Bethel’s Rowdy Story in the third period. That was followed by a first-period pin from Noah Hanscom over Bethel’s Kayden McCleary to give Yukon a 53-0 lead.

At 132 pounds, Jacob Maldonado pinned Bethel’s Frank Bourlon in the first period. Kylon Burgert then earned the first-period fall over Bethel’s Tanner Snelgrooms in the second period, and Wallace Tilley pinned Bethel’s Cade Hankins in the first period to give the Millers 71-0 lead.

In the final two matches, Noe Rios pinned Bethel’s T.J. Ramsey in the first-period of the 152-pound match, and Austin Billy pinned Bethel’s Connor Hall in the first period of the 160-pound match.

The Bethel dual was Yukon’s final dual before winter break. The Millers finish the semester with a 2-3 dual record with wins over Putnam City West and Bethel and losses to Piedmont, Mustang and Bridge Creek.

Up next for Yukon will be a trip to Arkansas to compete Friday and Saturday in the Battle for the Belt Wrestling Tournament in Fayetteville.

“We will get to see some different teams in Fayetteville this weekend,” Schneider said. “There will be teams from Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri there. The only other Oklahoma team that I know of that will be there is Bixby.”