Yukon Chamber’s Departure Party is a success

For the second consecutive year, the Yukon Chamber of Commerce gave away thousands of dollars as part of its annual Santa Bucks program. And in one case, a local charity was the big winner.

Officials with the Chamber said they gave away $5,500 through its Santa Bucks promotion. The money, which can be spent at any of the 65-plus participating merchants, was given away Monday in drawings at 10 West Main.

More than 200 people turned out for the event.

Chamber officials said 86,475 tickets were given away as part of the promotion. Christian Brothers Automotive gave away 17,999 tickets, which was the most of any business.

The first drawing was for $1,000 in Santa Bucks. The prize was donated to Yukon’s Manna Pantry, a local food pantry.

A second $1,000 prize was awarded to Janie Alvarado, who had the winning ticket.

In between, 15 other Santa Buck prizes were awarded at different amounts. Of those, three families won twice, including Ricky Skipworth who won not only twice this year, but also won twice last year.

This year, his total was $350.

Chamber CEO Pam Shelton said the event was very successful.

“We had more tickets distributed this year than last and participation was better at individual stores,” she said.

Several participants had more than 1,000 tickets. The tickets were given out based on how much money you spent at participating merchants.

Shoppers received one ticket for each $10 they spent.

“The only place they can spend the Santa Bucks is at the 68 businesses that are on the back of the bucks, so it helps bring in revenue,” Shelton said.

The CEO said there are plans to continue the program next year.

“Hopefully, we will be able to give away even more Santa Bucks. We hope to see it grow every year,” Shelton said.