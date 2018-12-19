Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 8 through Dec. 13.

Kristopher Priest, 40, Mustang: Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while license privilege suspended;

Jose Esteban Paredes, 41, Oklahoma City: Eluding police officer, obstructing officer, possession of controlled substance, driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain security;

Ronald Henderson, 30, Houston, TX: Failure to use child restraint system, U turn on curve of hill, possession of a controlled substance, proceeds derived from violation of state statute, engaging in pattern of criminal offenses, identity theft, receive money/goods/services from forged/revoked credit card – 12 counts;

Cody James Shepphard, 29, Mustang: Driving while license privilege suspended, unlawful use of center turn only lane;

Zachary Kent Taylor, 39, Oklahoma City: Failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, improper license plate, driving while license privilege suspended, false representation to an officer, full time and attention to driving, failure to carry security verification, no valid drivers license;

Jonathan Carroll, 28, Oklahoma City: Driving while license privilege revoked, improper lane usage;

Michelle Ann Harper, 35, Oklahoma City: Public intoxication

Christopher Hunter, 32, Mustang: Driving with license privilege cancelled/suspended/revoked, DUI second offense in 10 years