Yukon students donate toys for Santa’s Toy Shoppe

Yukon High School did not have a Christmas Assembly this year because of scheduling conflicts. However, that didn’t stop the students of Yukon High from donating toys for the holiday season. Student representatives from numerous organizations and clubs inside Yukon High School came together Thursday for a Christmas Breakfast and to bring their donated toys from their respective groups or organizations. The Yukon Fire Department picked up the toys Thursday morning and delivered them to the Santa’s Toy Shoppe. Those toys were put out for purchase Saturday for parents in qualifying families to come and give their children a happy Christmas. If people who are approved for the program were unable to make it Saturday, there will be a make up date Thursday.