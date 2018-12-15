Plenty of work ahead for Miller wrestling

Mustang’s basketball court inside the Event Center was covered by two wrestling mats and more than a thousand fans filled the seats for the annual Mustang vs. Yukon dual.

“I have to be a little honest. I was a little nervous. I was like ‘man, there are a lot of people here,’” said Mustang’s coach Brian Picklo.

The atmosphere inside the Mustang Event Center remained intense as the Broncos went on to handle the Millers by a final score of 50-21 to knock the Millers to 1-2 on the season.

“We knew they were good. We knew they were good coming in,” said Yukon coach Joe Schneider.

Kylon Burgert got Yukon on the board first with a 5-0 decision over Mustang’s Keegan Luton for a Millers 3-0 lead.

But Yukon would find itself in a huge hole eight matches later as the Broncos led 44-3. In the eight matches Mustang picked up six falls from Cameron Picklo, 138, over Wallace Tilley, Colt Fischer, 145, over Jacob Mirks, Mark Boyd, 152, over Colten Pounds, Tate Picklo, 170, over Jace Martin, Brannigan Reyes, 182, over Chance Bailey and Jack Kitchingham, 195, over Aaron Wolf while Jojo Sylvester, 160, and Judson Rowland, 220, picked up major decisions over Yukon’s Austin Billy and Corbin Gordon.

“They are tough. They got some fight. They caught us in a few turns and we need to learn to fight off our backs,” said Schneider.

At 44-3, the dual was technically over with five matches to go the Millers couldn’t catch the Broncos, but no one mentioned that to the Yukon grapplers.

Yukon rattled off four straight wins, with Ashton Aldridge, heavyweight, pinning Adam Denham, Preston Mahaffey, 106, picked up a decision over Shelton Chastain, Steven Cook, 113, grabbed a decision over Bryson Landers and Ronny Kern pinned Preston Reed at 120-pounds.

“We are a little inexperienced. We gotta grow up a little bit,” said Schneider. “We’ll get there. It’s a long season, still early, December. We got plenty of work to do.”

To end the dual Mustang’s freshman, John Wiley, 126, picked up a fall over the Millers, senior, Noah Hanscom in the first period to seal the Broncos’ 50-21 victory.

Yukon hosts Bethel on Monday, Dec. 17 before they travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Fayetteville Tournament.