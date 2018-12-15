Covenant’s Webb

It’s a family affair at Southwest Covenant where brothers and sisters rise through the ranks with one another.

Before his 2018 graduation, Sam Webb became a jack of all trades leading all three sports he played. Now, at Oklahoma Baptist University his brother, Ben, is leading the way.

“He’s worked really hard to get where he is,” Sam said. “He’s been through a lot of injuries, he’s dealing with one right now after football. He’s a little bit undersized but he’s got this grit to him, this competitive edge we’ve always had.”

The Patriots lost several seniors from their football team in 2017, namely Sam, and they were worried that would hurt them. Ben stepped up and filled his brother’s shoes at quarterback. Southwest Covenant enjoyed their winningest season in school history going to the state championship game.

It’s no coincidence that Ben stepped up in his brother’s absence. Growing up together the brothers showed their competitive side, and it went a little too far sometimes.

“We’ve always battled our whole lives,” said Sam. “It’s caused us to fight when we were younger, but it was just that competitive edge, trying to see who was better.”

The young Webbs used their competitive attitudes errantly but they’ve learned to control it.

“We’d end up throwing basketballs at each other,” Ben said. “Mom and Dad would have to get in the middle of us. I just think, now, we use that competitive nature for fun.

“It’s always fun to have a relaxing game, but at the same time it’s always fun to go at each other.”

When they weren’t fighting, the two were inseparable. Ben, the middle of five Webb children, felt he was closest athletically to Sam. As children, Ben would follow Sam wherever he went.

“He would get so irritated with me following him around, but I think he’s starting to understand just how he’s grown me into what I am now,” Ben said.

The two grew up battling each other but that doesn’t mean they became the same athlete, nor did they want to be.

“We’ve always been competitive at each other,” Ben said. “I’ve always wanted to be better than he is. He’s always, most of the time, been better than I am. I’ve definitely looked up to him in everything I’ve done.”

From an outsider prospective, there are some dissimilarities.

“Sam is very stubborn, and Ben is stubborn too, but Sam was very confident and sure of himself,” football coach Trey Cloud said. “What (Sam) saw, he knew he saw even when it wasn’t what I wanted to see. Ben was very teachable and unsure at first.”

It may have taken a while to realize it, but Sam sees a lot of himself in his younger brother. That became apparent this football season.

“I see a lot of my mentality (in him), I see some of the things he does on the field and I wonder why he’s doing that,” he said. “Then I realize I would do the exact same thing because of how I think about it.”

Ben, ever humble in his approach, knows the advantages his brother has over him.

“He’s definitely got the size,” Ben said. “I always wished, ‘if I could just be that big I could just be that much better.’ I think being smaller pushed me that much more.

“I think that I knew I had to work a lot harder, I had to get bigger.”

Passing the Webb torch from Sam to Ben has been seamless.

“It’s cool to continue to have him do well and lead well, see the way he’s doing it, doing it the right way,” Sam said.

At the end of the day, its bigger than athletics.

The brothers have used sports in their upbringing to get closer. That, along with their faith, has made their bond stronger.

“No matter what happens on the field, I think the biggest thing I learned from Sam is how important my faith is,” Ben said. “He would lead worship on Wednesday’s, he always wanted what’s best for me. I think he really has grown me spiritually.”