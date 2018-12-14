Police Logs

The Yukon Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.

Darla Marie Andrade, 30, El Reno: Local warrant;

David Lamar Buyckes, 35, Midwest City: Conspiracy, operating a motor vehicle with a missing license plate, driving with a suspended license, eluding a police officer, failure to carry insurance verification;

Tyrese Christian Rashawn Seitz, 18, Yukon: Second-degree burglary;

Vickey Lynn Lorentz, 26, Geary: Local warrant;

Taylor Ray Sams, 18, Yukon: Public intoxication, drinking in a public place;

Antonia Ann Miller-Adcock, 19, Yukon: Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Maximillian Hunter Tosh, 18, Yukon: Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor;

Benoris Elgin Green, 27, Yukon: Local warrant.