Mustang shows dominance over Yukon in wrestling

Mustang’s basketball court inside the Event Center was covered by two wrestling mats, and more than 1,000 fans filled the seats for the annual Mustang vs. Yukon dual.

“I have to be a little honest. I was a little nervous. I was like ‘man there are a lot of people here,’” said coach Brian Picklo.

The night began with Mustang’s seventh head football coach, Lee Blankenship, being introduced to the crowd. Blankenship said a few words before ending his speech with “one last thing, go Mustang. Beat Yukon,” and the place erupted.

The atmosphere stayed intense for the night as the Broncos went on to manhandle the Millers 50-21 advancing their record to 7-0.

“The student section was awesome. They were cheering. Tt was great. It was the best crowd we’ve had. I was super excited to have The Stable come to our matches,” said Picklo. “I think if we can continue to have crowds like this, we will continue to have a lot of fun, and I think we are going to put on some really good shows.”

Kylon Burgert got Yukon on the board first with a 5-0 decision over Mustang’s Keegan Luton for a Millers 3-0 lead.

But Yukon would find itself in a huge hole eight matches later as the Broncos led 44-3. In the eight matches Mustang picked up six falls were from Cameron Picklo, Colt Fischer, Mark Boyd, Tate Picklo, Brannigan Reyes and Jack Kitchingham, while Jojo Sylvester and Judson Rowland picked up major decisions.

“I knew where they had some tough guys in the lineup and where they matched up well with us. So, 44-3, technically I think we had the match won, even if we got pinned all the way out,” said Picklo.

At 44-3, the dual was technically over with five matches to go the Millers couldn’t catch the Broncos, but no one mentioned that to the grapplers.

Yukon rattled off four straight wins. Ashton Aldridge, heavyweight, pinned Adam Denham. Cooper Mahaffey picked up a decision over Shelton Chastain, Steven Cook grabbed a decision over Bryson Landers and Ronny Kern pinned Preston Reed at 120-pounds.

To end the dual Mustang’s freshman, John Wiley, picked up a fall over Millers’ Noah Hanscom in the first period to seal the Broncos’ 50-21 victory.

“Even if the dual was tied going into that last match, I’m really confident that we’re going to come out on top just because we have John to finish out the dual for us,” said Picklo.

Mustang travels to Putnam City North tonight with the dual scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and Mustang looking for its eighth straight dual win.