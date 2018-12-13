Mustang High School receives threat on bathroom wall

Officials at Mustang High School confirmed a threat this morning on a bathroom wall. The threat is believed to have no credibility but residents and parents were alerted as a precaution.

Around 11 a.m. an unspecified threat was written on a girl’s bathroom wall at MHS according to a press release on their website. Campus officers were notified and launched an investigation including a review of camera footage.

Though the threat is not thought to be serious, Mustang Public Schools says they treat every threat seriously. Mustang reminded everyone that a threat such as this has “serious legal and financial consequences for the perpetrator.”

The release did not state whether the school went on lockdown.

Per mustangps.org:

At approximately 11 a.m. today, Dec. 13, a threat that we do not believe has any credibility was found on a wall in a girl’s bathroom at Mustang High School. However, in an abundance of caution we treat all threats as if they are serious. Our campus resource officers were notified, and we also immediately began our own investigation, which includes the review of security camera footage to identify the writer. Although this threat has no credibility, we wanted to make you aware of the situation.

Making a threat on a public school can have serious legal and financial consequences for the perpetrator. At the very least, it disrupts the learning environment for the students and consumes staff resources. Besides the possibility of criminal charges, the suspect and his or her family could be liable for repaying law enforcement for the cost incurred during the investigation. The district will impose the strongest penalty within our

jurisdiction on the perpetrator including long-term suspension.

Please take a moment and remind your children that making any threat on a public school, business or other establishment is never a joke. The consequences can have a life-long impact. If you or your child has any information, please share that with the administration at Mustang High School.