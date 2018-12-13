Lady Broncos finish the three-peat at SOC

It’s a wrap. The Mustang Lady Broncos basketball team finished the three-peat of the Southern Oklahoma Classic on Monday with a 62-48 victory over Pauls Valley.

“Just getting one is good, but for our older girls that have done this a couple of times, it’s always good and always a good tournament,” said coach Kevin Korstjens.

The tournament started last Thursday with the Broncos, No. 1 seed, defeating Northeast Academy 89-17 at Plainview High School in Ardmore.

“I thought we did really well. Balanced scoring was a big thing, and I thought we built more chemistry offensively as well as some confidence,” said Korstjens.

In the semifinal game on Friday, the Broncos defeated, host Plainview 69-51 to advance to the championship.

Mother Nature had other plans for Saturday, and the championship game between Mustang and Pauls Valley had to be pushed back from Saturday at Plainview to Monday at Pauls Valley.

“I thought going there was good for us, just to get more experience for our younger players to play on the road,” said Korstjens.

The Broncos went into the championship game as back-to-back champions of the tournament and walked away as back-to-back-to-back champions following the 62-48 victory.

Talia Pogi led the team with 15 points. Cur’Tiera Haywood was right behind her with 14 points, and Lyndsie Reed finished with double digits as well with 10 and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

“I thought she was just very active. All around, I thought she played really, really solid and real strong,”

As a team, the Broncos were 12-13 from the free throw line against the Lady Dragons.

Mustang will host Stillwater on Friday at 6 p.m. for the first home game of the season for the Lady Broncos.

“I’m excited for the kids. I know it’s important for them getting to play in front of family and friends. It will be a new experience for our younger girls so that will be good. I don’t have to drive the bus so that’s always a bonus,” said Korstjens.