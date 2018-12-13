Kids and police bond at Shop with an Officer

By Chris Eversole

The Mustang Police Department and high school volunteers took a dozen Mustang children on a Christmas shopping spree Saturday through its Shop with an Officer program.

“It’s one of our favorite times of the year,” said Deputy Police Chief Mike Wallace.

“It’s great to see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” he said. “They come in really shy, and they open up.”

The day began with doughnuts at the police department followed by a police caravan to Walmart.

Police officers and volunteers with the department helped the students find items on their lists for their family members and themselves.

The officers and kids, who had been strangers an hour earlier, were playful as they selected bikes, clothes and basketballs.

One boy got a case of Mountain Dew for his stepdad.

Members of the Rainbow Girls, a group associated with the Masons, and Mustang High School’s National Honor Society helped with wrapping.

Major donors to the program are Masonic Lodge 407 and American Legion Post 352.

Officers also dipped into their own pockets.

Walmart provided doughnuts, pizza and wrapping paper.

Sgt. Jeff Six said Shop with an Officer has been successful over the past eight years.

“It’s fun, and everyone has a good time,” he said.