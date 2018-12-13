Bradley welcomed as Mustang’s new superintendent

By Chris Eversole

“He was the right choice. After all the interviews, he was clearly the right person to lead our district.”

That was the comment of Mustang Board of Education President Jeff Landrith after the board appointed Charles Bradley as superintendent at its meeting Monday.

Members of the public, teachers, students and principals attending the meeting clearly agreed; they gave Bradley a standing ovation after the appointment.

Sarah Carnes, a Mustang High School art teacher who ran unsuccessfully to represent Oklahoma House District 47, applauded the choice.

“Charles is tremendous, and it will be an easy transition,” she said.

Bradley said earlier, after he was selected as the sole finalist, that he was excited about the opportunity.

“I really wanted it,” Bradley said. “It’s so great. Mustang is my home, and I want what’s best for the school district.”

The board conducted interviews of candidates last month, and it had planned a second round – with finalists – but it decided on Bradley without selecting any other finalists.

The board began its search after former Superintendent Sean McDaniel resigned near the end of the last school year to become superintendent of Oklahoma City Schools.

Bradley has been with district for 20 years – as a high school science teacher, assistant high school principal, academic officer and deputy superintendent.

In his past six years as the deputy, he gained experience in operations, finance and construction that is necessary for a superintendent, he said.

He helped pass multiple bond issues since 2009 that are providing $350 million for new buildings.

“I don’t have a lot of changes in mind, but I want to continue our work of handling growth well,” he said.