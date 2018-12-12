Yukon man accused of kidnapping, shooting wife

A Yukon man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped his wife and shot her.

Howard Alexander Santacruz, 32, is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, domestic abuse, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest following an incident that occurred Nov. 22.

The report on the arrest was released Monday by Yukon Police.

According to the report, Santacruz allegedly shot his wife during an altercation inside a car that occurred after he picked her up as she walked along South Seventh Street.

The reports states that Linda Santacruz was hit several times by her husband, who was holding a weapon in his left hand.

Linda Santacruz told police that she “pepper sprayed” her husband while he was striking her. He then fired his weapon at her, striking her in the shoulder.

Harold Santacruz took her to the hospital, where he was arrested by police.

Authorities said they found a gun under the driver’s seat of his car and a loaded magazine inside the car.

According to court records, this is not the first time that Santacruz has been in trouble.

He has had several protective orders filed against him, including four protective order requests in 2018. The last was filed Nov. 27.

All but the last order were eventually dismissed.

Santacruz remained in the Canadian County jail on Tuesday. He is being held without bail.