Rugby Club to put on inaugural fundraiser

Rugby was born in Canadian County in the fall 2014 when the Yukon Rugby Club was formed. Its first official season was the spring of 2015.

Four years after its birth, the Yukon Rugby Club has grown to the largest school rugby club in the state.

It has 60-70 members at the elementary-age level and 75-100 members in grades seven through 12 with most of its players coming from Yukon and the surrounding areas.

For the first time, the club will have a fundraiser to not only raise money, but promote the club and rugby in this area.

The Yukon Rugby Club and the Yukon Rugby Scrum Club will put on Santa’s Rugby Village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Yukon Czech Hall, 205 N. Czech Hall Road.

There event will include a Santa Stop and Holiday Fun experience. Santa and his elves will be in attendance, there will be cookies and cocoa, numerous activities, shopping for unique gifts and an auction.

The list of activities includes:

-Pictures with Santa

-Holiday concessions

-Unique Christmas and rugby items for sale

-Rugby activities and photo opportunities

-Games and prizes

-Face painting

-Cake Walk

-Auction

“We wanted to create something family oriented,” said Yukon Rugby Scrum Club board member Jack Millspaugh. “People will be able to learn about rugby and get to know the team and we are hoping we are able to recruit some new players. We wanted to do something bigger than a traditional fundraiser.”

Not only will there be activities going on inside the Czech Hall building, but outside as well.

“This event will not just be for young people, but for people of all ages,” Millspaugh said. “People will be able to experience some core rugby plays outside with the scrum and the line out plays. The rugby tent will be set up outside as well for potential sign-ups. Also, current Yukon rugby players will be available to answer questions.”