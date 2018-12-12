Mustang Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7:

Loni Ann Louise Cox, 29, Mustang: larceny from retailer, public intoxication.

Brandon Elliott Angel, 46, Mustang: failure to comply, equipment – defective or improper brake lights.

Bonnie Kathleen Smith, 47, Mustang: two charges of failure to appear in response to driving while license privilege suspended, possession of CDS.

Kyle David Smith, 40, Yukon: driving while license privilege suspended, possession of CDS, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement.

Jacob Fancher Trillo, 21, Mustang: possession of CDS – marijuana, drivning under revocation, speeding in residential area, possession of CDS – cocaine.

Pedro Joseph Salazar, 44, El Reno: failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, driving under suspension.

Jared Ray Woodriff, 19, Mustang: possession of CDS – marijuana, defective or improper brake lights.

Prebble Anthony Gunn, 20, Piedmont: larceny from retailer.

Vanessa Nicole Hines, 32, Moore: warrant service for other agency, possession of paraphernalia, impersonating another in suit or prosecution, possession of controlled substance.

Charles Cory Cole, 47, Mustang: two charges warrant service for other agency, DUI, failure to keep right.

Kevin Wayne Beyer, 33, Yukon: failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, failure to appear, speeding excessive.

Brandy Jo Popejoy, 41, Blanchard: larceny from retailer.

Kenneth Ford Hudson, 50, Del City: improper or unsafe turn right, two charges possession of CDS, unlawfully transporting open container of low point beer.