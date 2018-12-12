Mustang Police Logs

| | 0

The Mustang Police Department reported the following arrests between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7:

  • Loni Ann Louise Cox, 29, Mustang: larceny from retailer, public intoxication.
  • Brandon Elliott Angel, 46, Mustang: failure to comply, equipment – defective or improper brake lights.
  • Bonnie Kathleen Smith, 47, Mustang: two charges of failure to appear in response to driving while license privilege suspended, possession of CDS.
  • Kyle David Smith, 40, Yukon: driving while license privilege suspended, possession of CDS, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement.
  • Jacob Fancher Trillo, 21, Mustang: possession of CDS – marijuana, drivning under revocation, speeding in residential area, possession of CDS – cocaine.
  • Pedro Joseph Salazar, 44, El Reno: failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, driving under suspension.
  • Jared Ray Woodriff, 19, Mustang: possession of CDS – marijuana, defective or improper brake lights.
  • Prebble Anthony Gunn, 20, Piedmont: larceny from retailer.
  • Vanessa Nicole Hines, 32, Moore: warrant service for other agency, possession of paraphernalia, impersonating another in suit or prosecution, possession of controlled substance.
  • Charles Cory Cole, 47, Mustang: two charges warrant service for other agency, DUI, failure to keep right.
  • Kevin Wayne Beyer, 33, Yukon: failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, failure to appear, speeding excessive.
  • Brandy Jo Popejoy, 41, Blanchard: larceny from retailer.
  • Kenneth Ford Hudson, 50, Del City: improper or unsafe turn right, two charges possession of CDS, unlawfully transporting open container of low point beer.
Posted in Breaking News, Canadian County, Mustang Community, News and tagged , , , , ,

Leave a Comment