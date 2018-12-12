Mustang bus involved in wreck

A Mustang school bus was involved in a crash on highway 152 and Silver Rd this evening.

A vehicle was turning onto highway 152 around 4 p.m. when it was struck by another vehicle. Bus route 2 was traveling west bound when it was hit in a secondary incident.

No one in the school bus suffered any injuries. All five people between the other two cars involved were transported to the hospital. Those people suffered “significant” injuries according to deputy chief Mike Wallace.

Students on the bus were from Mustang Middle School and Mustang High School. Some students reported minor complaints of soreness and were checked out by officials on the scene.

Administrators from Mustang Public Schools including superintendent Charles Bradley were quick to the incident.

All Mustang students were released to their parents or the school.