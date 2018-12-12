CCSO reserve deputy enjoys helping others

Sara Bondurant is a woman who wears many hats.

She is an attorney, a municipal judge and a reserve deputy for Canadian County.

Bondurant recently was recognized for her service by the Journal Record, who named her their 50 Making a Difference Woman of the Year.

Bondurant, 41, is married to Canadian County investigator Sgt. Mike Bondurant.

She said she became interested in law enforcement after former Sheriff Randall Edwards encouraged her to reconsider her opinions of police.

“I had never been around law enforcement and had questions and misconceptions. He suggested I put my money where my mouth was and urged me to join the reserve academy,” she said.

So, Bondurant took the challenge.

Bondurant said after going through the academy three years ago, with the support of her husband, she changed her mind.

“I have a lot of respect for the officers after going through the academy,” she said.

Sheriff Chris West said Bondurant graduated at the top of her class, while she also helped tutor others to ensure everyone completed the program.

Initially, Bondurant worked patrol, but because of her expertise in financial dealings, most of her time is spent working white collar crimes.

She can take much of that work home with her, which is a good thing since she has three active children. Othewise, when she works patrol, it usually is at night.

Bondurant said she enjoys the job.

“It is interesting. I feel like I am helping people,” Bondurant said.

In addition to serving as a reserve deputy, Bondurant splits her time at her full-time job as an attorney and as a municipal judge in Cashion.

All of those jobs help people, she said. But each helps in a different way.

“As an attorney, I am helping people with their problems. As a judge, you help decide conflict. As a deputy, it is a whole different type of help. You are helping in a crisis. Sometimes, it is life or death,” she said.

West said Bondurant plays an important role for the department.

“She’s awesome. She has a servant’s heart,” West said.

He said her switch to white collar crime has been helpful not only for the sheriff’s office, but for other departments as well.

“We’ve had the district attorney, Mike Fields, ask about her helping in other counties because of her expertise,” he said.

The sheriff also said Bondurant also has a great attitude.

“To me, attitude is everything. She’s got a great attitude. She’s a total team player and has a great love for others. She’s one of those who doesn’t want the limelight. She is a real professional,” West said.

In the past few months, Bondurant has been honored by the Journal Record, as well as the Oklahoma Bar Association and she was the Mona Salyer Lambird Service to Children award winner.

“We are extremely blessed to have someone of Sara Bondurant’s caliber serving our citizens as a reserve deputy sheriff. She’s such an awesome person and has a tremendous heart for service to others. I’m extremely grateful for her generosity and love for people,” West said.