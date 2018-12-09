Search is over for Mustang

Mustang football has its seventh head coach in school history by naming Lee Blankenship, 33, the head man pending board approval Monday.

Blankenship comes to Mustang after a one year stay at Bartlesville High School. The Bruins ended the season with a 4-6 record, as did the Broncos, after a 1-9 season the year before Blankenship arrived.

Blankenship has been rising up the ranks quickly throughout Oklahoma. At 33 years old he has racked up an overall record of 64-30 in eight seasons.

The cousin of Owasso’s Bill Blankenship has gone from an assistant at Spiro, alma-mater, Union Christian Academy and Wilburton to the head coach at Gore for two seasons, Beggs for five seasons and Bartlesville last season.

In his coaching career Blankenship has only missed the playoffs one time while being the runner-up in Class 3A last season at Beggs and being named a finalist for the Oklahoma Coaches Association football coach of the year.

The Bruins were competitive this season with three of their six losses coming by a touchdown or less.

Blankenship comes into Mustang looking to turn around a Mustang program that hasn’t earned a playoff berth the last two seasons.