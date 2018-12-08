Two city road projects near completion

The newly realigned Vandament Avenue in Yukon is expected to open to the public next week.

Construction crews from Bishop Construction poured the final section of the roadway earlier this week.

City Manager Jim Crosby said the concrete will need to “season” for a few days before it can be driven on, but it should be drivable late next week.

Work to realign Vandament began last spring in anticipation of a state Transportation Department project that will add an on- and off-ramp from Interstate 40 at Frisco Road.

The looping on-ramp to the interstate will utilize land on which Vandament currently sits.

Crosby said the west end of Vandament already has been blocked with a portion of the old road made undrivable.

Another section will be torn out later early next week.

The new alignment exits its current path near Bounce Academy, a local gymnastics operation. It weaves along about a mile, exiting at Frisco Road, just north of a city-owned water tower.

In addition, Frisco Road has been widened to four lanes from just north of the water tower to State Highway 66. Turn lanes have been added.

Crosby said that road opened to traffic about two weeks ago.

Both the Vandament and Frisco Road projects appear to be coming in on budget, though the final bills have not been received, the city manager said.

Frisco Road, from the water tower south to Interstate 40, is expected to be widened to four lanes as part of the interchange project.

The interchange project is expected to be awarded in early 2020.