Mock city council gives students insight into city government

The city’s curfew will be extended two hours, there is the potential that a former flour mill could become a rock-climbing structure and a noise ordinance will not be changed.

Those were among the decisions made Tuesday by students participating in a mock city council session at Yukon’s Centennial Building.

The mock city council met immediately after the real city council.

None of the decisions that were made are real, but the students, who are part of the Yukon’s Leaders of Tomorrow Program got a first-hand look at what it could be like to serve on the city council.

The program gives some students an opportunity to argue their points, and others, who served on the council, got an opportunity to listen and learn.

Leadership teacher Darryl Andrews requires each of his students to attend at least one city council meeting and one school board meeting during the semester. Part of the assignment is to determine what issues are important, and to see local government in action.

Tuesday, the Leaders of the Future, got a chance to discuss issues that are important to them.

The program focuses on freshmen and was begun more than 20 years ago by Ernie Gomez and David Goodwin.

“It is for potential leaders, proven leaders and nontraditional leaders,” Andrews said.

The program is offered to any freshman student who wants the opportunity to learn and get involved.

“The students give up about six nights of their life in the process of doing that,” he said.

The students also get three or so days out of class to participate in programs, Andrews said.

Among the programs are a personality test, learning about public speaking, doing a rope course at Canadian Valley Technology Center, and a business site tour.

The council meeting and a trip to the Ronald McDonald House are among the final sessions before the group graduates in February.

“One of the hardest things is that they have to think in an adult way, because right now, they are 14-year-old minds and they have to process of ‘Oh yeah, two-hour later curfew. Party on.’ They have to think in the process of an adult, what would that decision look like,” he said.

Goodwin, who helped initiate the program, said its goal is to help prepare students for the future.

“We want to make the students aware of the opportunities at a young age,” Goodwin said. “If they are going to grow up in the community and remain a part of it, it is nice for them to have some understanding of how things do and can work.”

He also praised Andrews for his efforts.

“I think Mr. Andrews does a remarkable job with young people. He is one of those transformational teachers that every student should have at some point in their school career,” Goodwin said.

He also pointed out that the program is successful, although the former students may not be serving on the city council or school board.

“I have seen them be engaged in a number of business and leadership roles in the community. I have seen young people become business owners and have responsible roles in the community. I don’t know that it creates leaders, but it does enable them,” Goodwin said.

“It opens their eyes to what they can do, if they set their mind to it. I don’t think this molds anyone into a particular leadership position, but it encourages them to continue exploring that the leadership roles that the community presents,” he said.

Alisyn Dunn, who served as the mock council’s mayor, said it has been a good learning experience.

“The course shows how different it is to be in that role, and have the leadership and influence in the community,” she said.

Dunn also serves on the student council at Yukon High School.

“This teaches me more about leadership. It gives me different opportunities, and it gives me a different view of leadership,” she said.

The group has completed most of the program, but still have a visit to the Ronald McDonald House in Oklahoma City remaining before graduation.

Andrews said the students will fix a meal for the families staying at the facility in January.