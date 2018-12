Chisholm Heights Baptist Church’s Christmas Village continues at the church, 2243 W. State Highway 152. The village is open from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight and Tuesday and Thursday next week. The replica town includes a carpenter’s shop, bake shop, soda shop, toy shop, school house and firehouse. The activity includes refreshments and singing. This is the 21st year the church has operated the village as a service to the community. Photos/Chris Eversole