Mustang students celebrate holidays at Capitol

Molly Long’s third-grade class from Mustang Valley Elementary School got an opportunity Tuesday to celebrate the holidays at the Capitol.

They joined students from across the state in a wide array of holiday activities hosted by Gov. Mary Fallin.

Long’s 22 students were thrilled to be involved.

The students arrived at the Capitol at about 1:50 p.m. and began decorating their tree, and they stayed through the outdoor tree lighting at 5 p.m.

Their theme was “Difference Makers.”

“It is our school theme this year— serving others and making a difference for others and for our school,” Long said.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Long, who is in her fifth year of teaching – including two at Mustang Valley —

and was the school’s teacher of the year last year.

Long and her crew had their photo taken with Gov. Mary Fallin and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

The students created their ornaments, which they hung on the tree.

Long said her students had been talking about the trip to the Capitol since finding out that their application had been chosen around the first of the month.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend something like this,” she said.

Long said she applied for the event last year.

“It is a great way to see our state Capitol. The student learned a lot from the activities.

“They also got to meet the governor.”