Mustang girls hoops earns first win

MOORE – Typically the biggest improvement comes between the first and second game of the season.

“I think it was just a little bit of nerves and lack of confidence,” said basketball coach Kevin Korstjens.

That is what the Lady Broncos basketball squad witnessed Tuesday during a 70-41 rout over the Southmoore SaberCats.

The victory for the Broncos marked the first of the season, moving the Broncos to 1-1.

“I thought we played a lot more confidently. I thought we played hard all four quarters, and we developed more chemistry,” said Korstjens.

Mustang jumped out to a 18-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

The Lady Broncos’ defense surrendered only two points in the second quarter and took a 40-12 lead into the half.

Mustang’s starters finished the third quarter, and a few played a couple of minutes in the fourth, but Korstjens emptied his bench early in the fourth quarter.

“It is always fun letting some of those kids get some time. It is always fun. Love it,” said Korstjens.

Mustang went on to beat the SaberCats 70-41 on a night when two freshmen led the way. Jaki Rollins finished with 23 points while Talia Pogi ended the night with 15 points.

“I think they feed off of our older girls and the tone that they set. They have the ability and they are willing to play hard,” said Korstjens.

With the reserves in for the majority of the fourth quarter, Southmoore outscored the Broncos 15-13, but Mustang’s reserves had their chances, going 4-of-7 from the free throw line. Mustang, as a team, finished the night going 11-of-15 from the charity stripe.

“We still need to work on rebounding. We didn’t do very good in the first quarter; the other three we did pretty good,” said Korstjens

The Lady Broncos will take on Northeast in the first round of the Southern Oklahoma Classic in Plainview on Thursday.