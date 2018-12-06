Bradley ready to lead Mustang schools

By Chris Eversole

Mustang Deputy School Superintendent Charles Bradley said Thursday that he was excited that the board of education has selected him as the sole finalist for superintendent.

School Board President Jeff Landrith announced the decision, which the board is expected to affirm by formally appointing Bradley at its meeting Monday.

“I really wanted it,” Bradley said. “It’s so great. Mustang is my home, and I want what’s best for the school district.”

The board conducted interviews of candidates last month, and it had planned a second round – with finalists – but it decided on Bradley without selecting any other finalist.

The board began its search after former Superintendent Sean McDaniel resigned near the end of the last school year to become superintendent of Oklahoma City Schools.

Bradley has been with the district for 20 years – as a high school science teacher, assistant high school principal, academic officer and deputy superintendent.

In his past six years as the deputy, he gained experience in operations, finance and construction that is necessary for a superintendent, he said.

He helped pass multiple bond issues since 2009 that are providing $350 million for new buildings.

“I don’t have a lot of changes in mind, but I want to continue our work of handling growth well,” he said.