Patriots earn district awards

Southwest Covenant football had several players taking away major awards in the Class C District 3 awards.

Running back Trevor Kelly highlighted the list for the Patriots winning co-MVP along with Coyle’s Brendon Weathers. Offensive and defensive MVP awards are staying with Southwest Covenant as well. Quarterback Ben Webb took the top honor for leading the Patriot offense and PJ Riggs took the defensive MVP.

Kelly and Riggs also made the all-star roster. Cole Shaw (QB-RB-DB), Jesse Deason (OL-DL) and Logan Shields (special teams) made the alternates all-star list. Trey Cloud was listed as all-star coach.

Three Patriot players made first team offense.

Shaw took the tight end spot with Andrew Hickman placing at guard. Logan Shields made special teams.

Southwest Covenant also had three players on first team defense.

Jesse Deason was placed at end, Blake Riddell at guard and Tyler Kelly at defensive back.

Will Haas and Bryce Koelsch were selected to second team offense. Anthony Cox made second team defense.

AWARDS:

MVP:Brendon Weathers (Coyle); and Trevor Kelly

OFF. POY:Ben Webb

DEF POY:PJ Riggs

OFF. LINEMAN:Troy Henning (Coyle)

DEF: LINEMAN:Isaac Streck (C-D)

NEWCOMER:Parker Smith (C-D)

UTILITY POY:Caleb Haynie (Medford)

ALL STARS:

Brendon Weathers (Coyle), Trevor Kelly, PJ Riggs, Robert Taylor (Coyle), Isaac Streck (C-D), Coy, McGlasson (Bluejacket), Angel Gonzales (Medford), Wyatt Powers (Coyle)

ALL STAR ALTERNATES:

Cole Shaw, Austin Adams (Coyle), Caleb Haynie (Medford), Dillon Chaney (Medford), Jesse Deason, Gabe Smith (C-D), Mykile Davis (Coyle), Logan Shields, Dawson Aldrich (C-D)

ALL STAR COACH:Trey Cloud

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE:

QB: Coy McGlasson (Bluejacket); Angel Gonzales (Medford)

RB: Robert Taylor (Coyle)

RB: McMillan (Medford)

TE: Cole Shaw

TE: Damon Caine (Coyle)

SE: Keegan Francis (Bluejacket)

G: Hunter Kegin (C-D)

G: Andrew Hickman

C: Ethan Jennings (Coyle)

SP TEAMS: Logan Shields

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE:

END: Jessee Deason

END: AJ Kegin (C-D)

G: Blake Riddell

G: Gabe Smith (C-D)

LB: Wyatt Powers (Coyle)

LB: James Kroll (C-D)

DB: Tyler Kelly

DB: Dalton Fleeson (C-D)

DB: Tate Schuermann (Medford)

SP TEAM: Salvador Jackson (Coyle)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE:

QB: Wetson Carl (C-D)

RB: Austin Adams (Coyle)

RB: Dawson Silks (DCLA)

TE: Mykile Davis (Coyle)

TE: Dawson Aldrich (C-D)

SE: Will Haas

G: Bryce Koelsch

G: Jacoby Ruff-Martin (Coyle)

C: Peyton Mitchell (C-D)

SP TEAM: Justin Herlan (Bluejacket)

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE:

END: Anthony Cox

END: Gentry Kegin (C-D)

G: Charles Speige (Bluejacket)

G: Michael Jones (DCLA)

LB: Kaden Tipton (Bluejacket)

LB: Palladin Campala