Event raises funds for Yukon programs

More than a dozen FFA and 4-H members will be doing a little extra manual labor over the next few weeks after auctioning off their services on Friday.

But it is for a good cause. … Themselves.

The annual labor auction helped raise several thousand dollars to benefit the Yukon FFA chapter as well as local 4-H organizations and was part of the Fourth Annual Yukon Ag Booster Club’s Steak Dinner and Auction.

The event was held at the 10 West Main Event Center and drew more than 200 area supporters.

The fundraiser, which included the labor auction as well as a dessert and silent auction, is the group’s second biggest fundraiser behind the annual FFA rodeo, which is held each summer, said FFA adviser Dustin Beams.

“This is easy to put on and people like to get involved,” Beams said.

The fundraiser helps with projects throughout the year for the students who are involved in the two organizations.

The enticing part, he said, is that they don’t charge for the meal, which included sirloin steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and a salad. The students helped prepare the meal.

It is a way of giving back in hopes that those attending will feel good about helping the program.

“If they want to help, great, but we encourage them to come and have a great steak on us,” he said.

The program is successful, Beams said. Dozens of students are involved in the livestock show program, many of whom are currently showing animals.

The winter show program begins in early December and usually runs through January.

But not everyone shows animals. Some learn about agriculture, while others learn about vocational programs.

“We try to find programs that they can excel at, what they can succeed in,” he said.

And it pays dividends.

Beams said in 2017, the program had eight seniors who combined to earn more than $100,000 in scholarships.

This year, there are 160 students in grades 8 through 12 participating in FFA. Hundreds more are involved in 4-H.