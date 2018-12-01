Yukon diaper drive to aid Bethany hospital

For the fourth year, the Yukon Friends of the Park are hosting a diaper drive to benefit the Children’s Center in Bethany.

The event will continue through New Year’s Day and is part of the Holiday Helpers’ Gift Drive.

Jan Scott, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Yukon, said the center uses more than 1,400 diapers per day and 10,000 in a week.

The center is a private nonprofit hospital serving children with complex medical and physical disabilities,

The patients, who range in age from birth to 17, receive state-of-the-art medical and respiratory care, rehabilitative and habilitative therapies and education classes.

The staff focuses on maximizing the potential of each child.

Scott said the Children’s Center is a place of hope and healing for children and their family.

Patients from the center often participate in the Spirit League, which operates through the parks and recreation department.

“It is nice that we can give back. We are about fun, but this makes you feel good about giving back to the community,” Scott said.

Last year, the parks and recreation department donated 15,289 diapers to the Children’s Center.

Scott said this year’s goal is to at least last year’s level.

Anyone wishing to make a donation of Pampers or Huggies diapers may do so at the Parks and Recreation Department, 532 W. Main; the Dale Robertson Center, Main Street and Yukon Parkway; The Yukon Community Center, 220 S. Holly; or the Jackie Cooper Gym, 1024 E. Main.

The diapers will be delivered to the Children’s Center shortly after the start of the new year.