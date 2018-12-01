Fast start not enough for Yukon wrestling at Piedmont

PIEDMONT — Yukon got off to a strong start in the season-opening dual Thursday at Piedmont.

The Millers won four-of-six matches to open the contest and carried an 18-9 lead into the 145-pound match. From that point, it was all Wildcats.

Piedmont went on to win six-consecutive matches and seven-of-the-last-eight to beat Yukon 39-24.

The Millers finished with five wins in the dual, while the Wildcats put together nine victories. Yukon and Piedmont each had two falls, but the Wildcats added two technical falls to their performance.

“We had about four or five guys in the lineup that were brand new,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “It was a rocky road. Hopefully, this will spring board us to work harder in the practice room and realize that is a fight in the middle of that mat and we lost that fight tonight.”

The highlight of the night for Yukon came in the 138-pound match with Wallace Tilley coming from behind as time expired to capture the 9-7 upset victory over Piedmont’s Mitchell Lance.

The two Miller falls were Cooper Mahaffey at 106 pounds in the first period over Jayce Jantz and Kylon Burgert at 132 pounds in the second period over Josh Henson.

Piedmont’s two falls came from Jeremy Stuckett over the Millers’ Kyler Chaparro in the second period at 126 pounds and Thomas Jenkins over Yukon’s Shane Scott in the second period at 170 pounds.

The Wildcats two technical falls came from Tabor McClure over Yukon’s Jimmie Knight 16-0 at 145 pounds and Josh Heindselman over the Millers’ Ashton Aldridge 19-4 at 285 pounds.

Heindselman is a University of Oklahoma wrestling commit.

Yukon’s other two wins came from Steven Cook 11-8 over Tyler Tewell at 113 pounds and Corbin Gordon at 220 pounds by way of forfeit.

The other five losses for the Millers came at 120 pounds with Toby Gilbert dropping a 6-5 triple-overtime match to Alan Flores; at 152 pounds with Seth Cortez losing to former Yukon grappler Landis Scoon 12-2; Austin Billy falling 8-3 to Bryce DiGiacinid at 160 pounds, Landon Donoho losing 2-1 to Austin Cooley at 182 pounds; and Conner Columbus losing 10-1 to Braden Culp at 195 pounds.

Next up for Yukon, a 7 p.m. Tuesday home dual against Putnam City West.