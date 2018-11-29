Mustang ladies fall in season opener

EDMOND— Mustang basketball opened the season on Tuesday at Edmond North and walked away with an empty in the win column.

“I thought we did good in spurts. When they made a run, towards the end of the second quarter, I didn’t think we answered adversity very well, which comes with experience,” said coach Kevin Korstjens.

The Lady Broncos took a lead into the second quarter before watching the lead slowly disintegrate leading into the half.

The Lady Huskies led Mustang 32-29 at the break and never gave the lead back to the Broncos.

Mustang found itself in an eight point hole to begin the final frame and would find itself down by as much as 14 at one time.

The Broncos knocked the lead down to eight inside the last minute, but that was as close as they could get.

“I was proud of how we fought the last couple of minutes,” said Korstjens. “The only thing it means is that we can’t go undefeated.”

Freshman Talia Pogi led the Lady Broncos with 18-points and Cur’Tiera Haywood added 14.

But the contributions weren’t enough as Mustang fell 59-51 to begin the season 0-1 and they will travel Tuesday to Southmoore.