Donut Man and his faithful companion delight taste buds in Mustang

By Chris Eversole

Christopher Nick used to draw illustrations. Now he draws a crowd.

Nick switched careers, moving from the financial ups and downs of an illustrator of books, games and other material to the dependable life of running a food truck.

Not just any food truck, but the Donut Man truck that he rotates among several locations.

They include the intersection of Mustang Road and State Route 152 and the Plaza at Stone Mill, 348 S. Yukon Parkway.

This is no franchise; Nick came up with the business plan to sell scrumptious mini doughnuts that are served hot.

His most important investment is a 1956 International Metro, a type of vehicle often used to deliver milk and baked goods.

Nick discovered the Metro, which he’s dubbed Kirby, sitting idle in Los Angeles.

It originally delivered the Daily Pilot newspaper in the LA area, and it went through several hands before Nick found it and brought it to Oklahoma.

He enlisted Deion Estrada of D&D Custom Built Food Trucks to refurbish the van and Green Rhino Graphix to install a vinyl wrap.

The Donut Man Facebook page quotes Kirby’s comments about his new lease on life:

“I was over the moon jazzed at the opportunity…

“Now I am no longer the saddest little van in the whole world. I am the most joy filled little van on the planet.”