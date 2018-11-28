Small Business Saturday a success

By Chris Eversole

Business was booming in Yukon on Small Business Saturday.

“Stores were swamped, and business owners told me that it was one of the best days they ever had,” Yukon Chamber of Commerce CEO Pam Shelton said.

“Some said they were up 25 percent from last year. The good weather certainly helped.”

Participation is high in Yuletide Express, a chamber local shopping promotion that awards tickets to shoppers that can be entered into a prize drawing.

“We’ve had stores asking for more rolls of tickets,” Shelton said. “Shoppers are excited to learn about it.”

The chamber will award the prizes at the Yuletide Express Departure Party at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the 10 West Main Street event venue.

At least $5,000 in Santa Bucks, redeemable at the 68 participating businesses, will be awarded.

Participants must be present at Yuletide Express Departure Party and enter their tickets into the drawing, to win.

Some shoppers, including ones who live out of town or won’t be able to attend the drawing, are donating their tickets to a charity, Shelton said.

Stores in the Mustang area also were busy Saturday.

At Burlap Buffalo, 224 W. State Route 152, popular items were CC Beanies, $12 Oklahoma-themed shirts and $5 scarves, co-owner Sherry Jones said.

Burlap Buffalo is celebrating its first anniversary.

“The community has been really supportive,” Jones said.

At Goldie Marie’s Boutique, 805 S. Mustang Road, between Yukon and Mustang, owner AnnaLeah Johnston said response was good to Mistletoe Magic, a shopping promotion of the Mustang Chamber of Commerce.

“I love it,” she said.

“The chamber is doing a great job. It’s lots of fun giving out tickets.”

Participating businesses are distributing Mistletoe Money based on purchases through Dec. 16.

The Mistletoe Celebration will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Hampton Inn. Shoppers will tune-in to Hank-FM (99.7) and listen for their ticket number to be called. Winners have 10 minutes to call the chamber to claim their prize.

Two $1,000 grand prizes will be awarded, and another $1,000 will be awarded in increments.

Mistletoe Money winnings can be spent at participating businesses in $10, $20 or $50 increments.