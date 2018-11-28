OKC police chase ends in Yukon

A police chase that began in Oklahoma City early Wednesday ended in Yukon after authorities said the driver of a fled into a nearby neighborhood.

The chase began shortly after 8 a.m. when the driver, identified as Lance Sherwood, allegedly stole a vehicle from a Lyft driver, according to Oklahoma City police.

The vehicle’s owner, Cathryn Livermore, said Sherwood was a regular customer.

According to police, Sherwood took the vehicle when Livermore showed up at his house. Livermore told police she was able to track the car via GPS and contacted authorities.

The car was spotted at NW 23 Street and Portland Avenue, where police initiated the chase.

The chase ended at NW 10 and Sara Road where a police officer successfully deployed stop sticks.

Sherwood, 47, fled the vehicle into a heavily wooded field and eventually made his way to a neighborhood about a mile away where Yukon police officers were took him into custody.

Sherwood is facing charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding a police officer, as well as various traffic offenses.

He was taken to the Oklahoma County jail.

Several schools in the area, including Yukon High School and Independence Elementary were placed on lockdown while the search was underway.