Yukon’s Webb named Region Cheer Coach of the Year, three earn All-Region honors

Yukon will be well-represented at the All-State cheerleading tryouts this year after their performance recently at the All-Region tryouts.

Yukon cheer sponsor Tiffiany Webb was named the Region I Cheer Coach of the Year last week and seniors Piper Bjerk, Madison Browning and Rylee Newport were all named All-Region cheerleaders.

“Very surprised, but very excited,” Webb said. “I am really proud of the girls. This is the first year that all three have made All-Region. These girls have been with me since they were freshmen. They have all worked very hard.”

Yukon maxed out on its number of cheerleaders that can make the All-Region team. The OSSAA allows just three cheerleaders per school.

Webb will now be in the running for one of the State Cheer Coaches of the Year. If she is selected, she will coach the West All-State Cheer Team.

Bjerk, Browning and Newport will have the chance to make the West All-State Cheer Team, but only two will be allowed to be selected, as the OSSAA allows just two per school on the state cheer squads.

There will be 64 cheerleaders competing for All-State with 32 from the west and 32 from the east. Just 32 will be selected with 16 from the west and 16 from the east getting the nomination.

The All-State tryouts will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Washington High School. Cheerleaders from Classes 2A through 6A will compete for a spot.

“I believe we have a really good chance to get two into All-State,” Webb said. “That would be a great accomplishment for this program.”