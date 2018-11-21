Yukon’s holiday season gets off to a frigid start

Despite falling temperatures and a brisk breeze, Yukon’s Kris Kringle Karnival and the opening of Christmas in the Park have been declared a huge success.

Jenna Roberson, a spokesperson for the city of Yukon, said more than 1,000 people took part in the annual Kringle Karnival, which was moved outdoors this year.

The festival, which helps kick off the holiday season, featured live music, reindeer, arts and crafts activities, Chester the Clown and Santa drew at least 1,000 people.

“It was a lot of fun, especially for the Kringle Karnival. It was the first time that it was held outside. It was a very successful evening,” Roberson said.

Normally, the Karnival is held at the Yukon Community Center. However, a portion of the center is under renovation, giving officials the opportunity to test holding it outdoors.

This year’s event was held near the Christmas Train station at the Oklahoma Parking Lot.

That also is where the Chill Your Cheeks 5K ended.

Most of Saturday was nice. However, about the time runners took to the street for the 5k, a cold front moved through, dropping temperatures into the upper 30s. With a strong northerly wind, it felt much colder.

While the temperatures did plummet, the celebration remained festive.

The city may consider keeping the Karnival outdoors next year, though no decision has been made.

“It is too early to tell for next year, but we likely will try it,” she said. “The atmosphere was really good.”

The Karnival was one of several events held Saturday to kickoff the holiday season.

The Chill Your Cheeks drew more than 300 runners, while the subsequent Jingle Walk also was a success.

The highlight of the day, however, was the opening of Christmas in the Park.

Yukon’s annual drive-through lighting display features more than 400 displays lighted by more than four million LED bulbs.

Roberson said officials counted 2,261 cars pass through Chisholm Trail Park on Saturday and another 1,791 cars went through on Sunday.

In addition, there were 598 people who rode the train through the scenic display on Saturday and 172 on Sunday.

Train rides cost $1.

The drive-through display is free, although donations to help cover costs related to other activities are welcomed.

Christmas in the Park is in City Park, Freedom Trail Park and Chisholm Trail Park. It is open daily through New Year’s Eve from 6 to 11 p.m.