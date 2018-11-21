Yukon Main Street gears up for holidays

The celebration of the holiday season in downtown Yukon will get under way this weekend with Small Business Saturday.

The event is sponsored by Yukon 66 Main Street and is designed to draw customers to smaller, hometown businesses, said Vicki Davis, director of the program.

Yukon’s Small Business Saturday coincides with a national campaign, which occurs the day after Black Friday.

“The holidays for our small businesses are so important. Bringing in an event such as this is exciting. It brings families to the doorsteps of our wonderful shops in downtown. They (businesses) often get lost in Black Friday events,” Davis said. “These businesses have great products, and this is a way to highlight them during this time of the year.”

This year’s theme is “Think Big, Shop Small.”

Davis said the Main Street program is distributing campaign packages to each of the downtown businesses to help promote the event.

“We want to roll out the blue carpet for our customers,” Davis said.

While the celebration begins with Small Business Saturday, the highlight may be this year’s Holidays on Main Street.

Davis said events are planned for Nov. 29 and Dec. 13 in downtown.

Davis said the downtown events will include various activities, such as free horse-drawn carriage rides, visits and photos with Santa, a living snow globe, live reindeer, a marshmallow-roasting station, carolers, holiday crafts, several activity booths and refreshments.

In addition, most of the downtown retailers will be open late.

New this year will be the showing “Elf” on Dec. 13.

Characters from “The Nutcracker,” which will be performed Dec. 1, will be part of the festivities on Nov. 29. Elsa and Anna from “Frozen” will be part of the Dec. 13 celebration.

Most of the activities will be free, Davis said.