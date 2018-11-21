YUKON FALL SPORTS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Bree Johnson

Coming into August, there were not a lot of expectations surrounding the Yukon softball program for 2018.

The Millerettes had just graduated one of the most productive classes in school history and did not return many experienced players for their 2018 campaign.

Senior Bree Johnson was one of two returning starters and was going to be counted on to lead Yukon in a big way if the Millerettes were going to have a chance to make any noise this fall.

Johnson answered the bell and more. That’s why the Yukon senior is the Yukon Fall Sports Athlete of the Year.

Johnson was the ace pitcher for head coach Katy Hoke and the Millerettes and she was also the clean-up hitter in the batting line-up. She was a key cog in Yukon hosting a regional, winning a regional championship and making a semifinal run in the 6A state softball tournament in October.

Every time Yukon needed a big hit, it seemed like Johnson came to the plate and she delivered. Whether it was a hard line drive up the middle or a bomb over the outfield wall, Johnson was clutch for the Millerettes at the plate.

The four-hole hitter finished her senior year with a batting average of .432, an on base percentage of .491, a slugging percentage of .871, 44 hits, 19 singles, 15 doubles, one triple and nine homeruns. Johnson had 32 RBIs, scored 20 runs and walked 11 times.

In the pitcher’s circle, Johnson was stellar. Her ability to locate her pitches, change speeds and pitch with velocity made her one of the toughest slingers in the state.

Johnson pitched 125.2 innings and appeared in 23 games, including 20 starts in the circle. The senior faced 558 batters and threw 1,938 pitches. She allowed 44 earned runs and walked 39 batters, while striking out 70. The hard-throwing right-hander finished with an ERA of 2.45.

Johnson recently signed a letter of intent to play college softball at Rose State College in Midwest City.