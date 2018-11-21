Behind the scenes part 3

EDITOR’S NOTE:

The Mustang News was allowed to shadow the athletic department three weeks ago as it prepared for the home football game. We will detail what we witnessed as the staff prepared for game time.

All of the work done earlier in the week leads to Friday night. But, first, a lot of preparation must be done throughout the day for a successful Friday night.

8 a.m.

Andrea Guziec delivers the spirit award to Meadow Brook Intermediate School, where football players, cheerleaders, and coach Jeremy Dombek hosted a pep rally.

9:30 a.m.

Scott Selby delivers rosters to the press box, Robert Foreman’s daughter, Ellise, shows up to his office needing her dad’s help with FAFSA while Guziec uploads the coach’s show from the day before.

9:45 a.m.

Selby confirms the officials for the game that night, and Randi Pena makes a Sonic trip for her and Guziec.

10:20 a.m.

Foreman makes final touches on the scripts for public announcer Kerry Shuck, and Guziec puts the hype video on Twitter.

“That’s what people don’t know. Everything is scripted to the ‘T’,” said Foreman. “Everything we do is strategic.”

11 a.m.

Selby runs academic eligibility for the week.

Noon

Guziec, Pena and Milly Cooper run to the stadium to put bottled waters and ice in a cooler and in the event tent, which is set up for the 50-Year Celebration. The women joke about having to do the heavy work because the boys, Foreman and Selby, don’t want to get dirty.

12:10 p.m.

Foreman and Selby arrive at the football field with tables in the back of Selby’s truck. The athletic department staff unloads the tables into the tent.

“We are always looking to improve the gameday experience,” said Foreman.

12:30 p.m.

The staff loads up and heads to Los Vaqueros for a staff lunch, enjoying each other’s company in a less stressed environment.

For the next few hours, the staff ties up loose ends and goes through checklists to make sure they don’t forget anything.

3 p.m.

Foreman gets pulled into a last-minute meeting with an assistant coach.

3:25 p.m.

Guziec heads to Bronco Alley, Selby goes to show the officials their locker room, which was in a new location, and Foreman passes out scripts to everyone who needed one in the press box.

3:40 p.m.

Foreman has to run to Lowe’s to purchase festive lights to hang in the tent while fighting after-school traffic.

4 p.m.

Selby makes sure the officials have food before the game begins, and Guziec is still at Bronco Alley letting vendors in the gates and trying to keep parents and students from driving in the blocked-off area.

5 p.m.

Bronco Alley opens, and the carnival-like festivities begin.

5:21 p.m.

Foreman tells the clock manager to start the clock with a 99-minute countdown until kickoff.

5:30 p.m.

Gates open.

5:42 p.m.

Selby and Foreman arrive at Bronco Alley to interact with guests and make sure the alumni that have shown up already are in position of where they need to be.

6:12 p.m.

Selby and Pena are busy hanging the festive lights that Foreman bought a few hours earlier..

6:15 p.m.

The Harley motorcycle riders arrive and get settled in place for their boisterous entrance as the football team runs onto the field.

6:18 p.m.

Foreman gets the attention of the alumni and gets them in their era based off which head coach they played for.

6:20 p.m.

Foreman and the alumni begin their walk through the locker room and onto the field.

6:23 p.m.

Mustang football forms a tunnel for the alumni to walk through on their way to the middle of the field.

6:25 p.m.

The alumni march through the tunnel formed by the team and get recognized at midfield.

6:33 p.m.

Senior Night festivities begin with football players, then managers, then trainers and then cheer and pom.

7:02 p.m.

The game begins with Mustang kicking off to the Moore Lions.

At the end of the first quarter, the athletic department recognizes the cross country team and individuals who placed the week before at the state meet. At halftime, the staff picks a contestant for their shot at $500 if they hit a 35-yard field goal. The contestant misses the kick short. At the end of the third quarter, the Mustang Touchdown Club draws the winner of a 2005 Dodge Ram truck.

9:36 p.m.

The game ends with Mustang defeating Moore, and Selby escorts the officials back to their locker room.

9:40 p.m.

Senior circle forms on the field, and Foreman announces to the public announcer to start the music.

9:46 p.m.

The senior class that is still around huddle near the south end zone for senior photo on the field.

9:50 p.m.

The athletic department staff begins cleaning out the tent and tearing down the lights.

9:58 p.m.

The staff takes whatever items in the tent belong to them to their personal vehicles.

10:02 p.m.

Foreman heads to the press box to collect the folders that hold the marked off scripts as the night is over.

10:05 p.m.

Foreman, Guziec and Selby take the golf carts back to the Event Center, where they are stored.

10:15 p.m.

The athletic department walks out of the stadium to get in their cars and return home.

Football season may have come to an end, but the staff has already began looking ahead to winter sports so they are prepared.