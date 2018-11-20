OHP to be on high alert over Thanksgiving travel days

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will make their presence known on Interstate 40 over the Thanksgiving holiday travel days. OHP will be participating in their sixth year of the “I-40 Challenge,” per a facebook post.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is joining the Tennessee Highway Patrol in their 6th annual “I-40 Challenge” traffic safety initiative. The challenge consists of increased patrols from state police/highway patrol agencies along the I-40 corridor during the Thanksgiving holiday.

OHP plans to assign troopers every 20 miles along I-40 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21 and Sunday, November 25, the busiest travel days during the Thanksgiving holiday.

During the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday, as part of the “I-40 Challenge,” OHP investigated 38 crashes on the day before Thanksgiving. Two of those were alcohol related. And on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, OHP investigated 31 crashes, 3 of which were alcohol related.

“I-40 is one of the most heavily traveled interstate corridors in the nation. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is proud to join in this effort to save lives during the busy Thanksgiving travel period. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement or dial *55 from any cell phone to alert the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Our goal is to keep Oklahomans safe on the roads this holiday season,” said Major Garrett Vowell, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Zone Commander.

Major Vowell has these tips for drivers to keep Thanksgiving travel safe.

*Make sure all children in your vehicle are placed in age-appropriate car seats and all adults are buckled up.

*Plan ahead for inclement weather, and make sure your vehicle contains appropriate emergency equipment.

*Don’t allow distractions. Put away the cell phone and electronic equipment while driving.

*Don’t drive drowsy. Get plenty of sleep before driving, and schedule frequent stops along the way.

*Anyone who attends a gathering where alcohol is served should plan ahead to designate a non-drinking driver.