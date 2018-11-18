Yukon Football Player of the Year: Owen Olsen

Two-way players are hard to find in this era of high school football. Many times in today’s game, a high school player will pick one side of the ball and pick one position and focus on that and that alone.

It takes a special kind of young man to be willing to play on both sides of the ball and to put in the amount of work it requires to have success on each side.

Yukon senior Owen Olsen fit the mold nearly to perfection.

Olsen started at outside linebacker/defensive end for the Miller defense and started at wide receiver for the Yukon offense.

Olsen is the type of player that opposing teams had to game-plan for, especially when he was on the defensive side of the football.

At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, the Yukon senior possessed the size to give any opposing offenses trouble. You combine his size with his speed, quickness, strength and high football IQ and you have a force to be reckoned with for any opposing team.

Defense is Olsen’s bread and butter, but he made his mark on the offensive side of the ball. The Millers did not pass the ball much in 2018, but when they did, Olsen many times, was the target.

Again, with his size and rate athletic ability, Olsen was able to get open against smaller defensive backs and slower linebackers. He also was an outstanding blocker down the field for the Yukon running game.

Olsen will have his pick of where he chooses to play college football. The senior has several colleges ringing the doorbell hoping to have a chance to sign him.

On the defensive side of the ball, Olsen had 15 tackles, 52 assisted tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, two pass break ups and one forced fumble.

Offensively, Olsen had nine receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns. His longest reception of the season went for 36 yards and he averaged 21 yards per catch.