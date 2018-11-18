Patriots put on a show against Tyrone

Southwest Covenant made a statement with a big victory over Tyrone Friday.

The Patriots (11-0) proved they were a power in the playoffs, defeating the Bobcats (8-3) 56-16 in the second round. Though Southwest Covenant hung half-a-hundred on their opponent, it was their defense that made the biggest play.

Tyrone fumbled the ball nine times in the game and coughed it up five times. The Patriots were able to recover the football in key moments.

“We did a great job putting our hat on the football and making tackles,” coach Trey Cloud said. “Putting our hat on the football and getting the fumble and doing their job defensively. We have keys and they use those keys, that was huge.”

The first half of the game was tighter than they would have liked.

Tyrone made it a 21-16 game early in the second quarter. Each of the Bobcat’s two touchdowns were paired with a successful two-point conversion.

The Patriots regained momentum heading to the halftime break. Ben Webb threw a bomb to Tyler Kelly 35-yards for the score. Southwest Covenant lead 28-16.

Defense reared its hand in the second half to Tyrone’s dismay.

Southwest Covenant matched its first half scoring total, 28, while keeping the road team out of the end zone. Cloud says their second half domination was the result of a request he made to his team.

“They did really well,” he said. “At halftime I told them I wanted to win the second half. They came back and just ground and pounded in the second half. They were huge defensively, they stepped up.”

Will Haas and Webb had a special connection all night.

Haas pulled down eight passes for 134 yards and five touchdowns. Webb went 10 for 15 through the air collecting 235 yards and six touchdowns.

Trevor Kelly and Greyson Rueter led the way on the ground.

Kelly took his nine rushing attempts 36 yards, a team high. Ruetuer stepped up late in the game getting 31 yards on five attempts.

Tyrone led several columns in the stat sheet, but it did not convert to the scoreboard.

The Bobcats ran nearly twice the amount of plays (82) than the Patriots (43). Tyrone’s 471 total yards of offense eclipsed Southwest Covenant’s 388. The away team hung their hat on rushing yards, out-ranking the Patriots 341 to 89.

Southwest Covenant led in passing yards, 299 to 130.

For the first time this post season the Patriots will have to travel to a game.

Buffalo (12-0) defeated Medford by a slim margin, 36 to 28, making them Southwest Covenant’s next opponent. Covenant will be prepared for another dog fight against a Class C powerhouse.

“It’s going to be another game like this,” Cloud said. “It’s going to be ground and pound, we’re going to have to play well. From now on, you’re going to have to play well. That’s just how it is.”

Southwest Covenant and Buffalo will face off Friday night at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma. Kickoff between the teams is set for 7 p.m.