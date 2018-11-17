Southwest Covenant Football Player of the Year: Trevor Kelly

You like points in football? You like production in all facets of the game?

You might want to go see Southwest Covenant senior Trevor Kelly play, as he winds down his career for the Patriots.

Kelly is a starting running back, defensive back and return specialist for Southwest Covenant and had led the Patriots to an undefeated season thus far in 2018. He is the Southwest Covenant Football Player of the Year.

The Southwest Covenant senior has impacted all three sides of the game for the Patriots this season starting with the offense.

Kelly has rushed the ball 59 times for 670 yards with 14 touchdowns and no fumbles. He is averaging 11.36 yards per carry. He has caught three passes for 80 yards with one returns for 387 yards with five touchdowns. He is averaging 25.8 yards per punt return. The Patriot senior has returned five kickoffs for 66 yards for an average of 13.2 yards per return.

Defensively, Kelly has 49 tackles this season. He has 37 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles and two tackles for loss. He has two interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Altogether, Kelly has accounted 21 touchdowns in 2018, which comes out to 126 points scored.

Kelly is an explosive talent in Class C for Southwest Covenant and should get some looks at the next level with his unique athletic ability.