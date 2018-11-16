Canadian County deputies cleared in fatal shooting

District Attorney Mike Fields said Canadian County sheriff’s deputies were justified in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man who led them on a high-speed chase before exiting a stolen truck he was driving with a handgun.

“There is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Canadian County sheriff’s office deputies John Bridges, Christopher Contreras, Bryan Dellinger, Jason Glass and Christopher Sonaggera in the shooting death of Alexander Lindahl,” Fields said Friday.

Lindahl was shot and killed on Oct. 8, after he led officers from multiple law enforcement agencies on a lengthy high-speed chase while armed and driving a stolen vehicle.

Fields said the OSBI investigation showed the following: Lindahl was the driver of a pickup stolen from the Braum’s farm on Oct. 8. Union City police officers attempted to pull the truck over, but Lindahl did not pull over. A pursuit ensued.

Eventually, officers from the Canadian County sheriff’s office and El Reno police department joined the pursuit. During the pursuit, Lindahl traveled at speeds reaching approximately 100 miles per hour and nearly collided with several vehicles.

At one point, Lindahl braked abruptly in an apparent attempt to cause a pursuing law enforcement officer to run into the truck. Lindahl continued Okarche, where he travelled at high speeds through a school zone despite the presence of traffic. Lindahl left the roadway in an attempt to pass two vehicles on the right but lost control, overcorrected to the left, and ended up stuck in the median of U.S. Highway 81.

Although he tried, Lindahl was not able to free the truck.

After unsuccessful efforts to free the truck from the median, Lindahl got out of the truck while holding a handgun. Shortly after exiting the truck with the handgun, deputies Bridges, Contreras, Dellinger, Glass and Sonaggera fired on Lindahl. He was struck and died at the scene after unsuccessful medical intervention efforts by deputies.

Kingfisher County Sheriff Dennis Banther requested an OSBI investigation. The OSBI conducted the investigation and presented it to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

“Mr. Lindahl’s actions led the deputies to reasonably believe the use of deadly force was necessary to protect themselves and the public from serious bodily harm including death,” Fields said. “Mr. Lindahl posed an immediate and potentially lethal threat to the deputies as well as to the public. In this instance, the use of deadly force was justified under the law.”