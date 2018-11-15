Nightriders finish season strong

Last week, the Mustang Nightrider Marching Band competed at Bands of America Grand Nationals. There were 108 bands from around the nation at this contest.

“To go to a place like Indianapolis, the world’s largest stage for high school marching bands was a dream come true. To go and compete and watch bands was a truly exhilarating experience. Everyone was there. So many bands performed and it was an amazing honor to go out on that field and light the stadium up,” says Levi Fillmore.

Of the 108 competitions, 37 bands advance to semi-finals. For the first time the Mustang Nightriders advanced to semi-finals.

“Performing at semis was honestly the coolest thing I’ve ever done, or ever, been a part of. The rush of stepping on the Colts field for preliminary competition was incredible, but to turn around and do it less than 24 hours later was absolutely unbelievable,” says Mary Karpilo.

Although the band did not advance to the finals, Oklahoma was represented well as Broken Arrow and Jenks both made finals. Overall, the band program placed 28th with a score of 80.90.

While attending Grand Nationals, senior Paul Nguyen was selected to receive the Fred J. Miller Family Fund Scholarship. Recipients who receive this scholarship demonstrate outstanding musicianship, leadership skills and work ethic along with a plan to major in music education. Students are nominated by the band directors whose ensemble is attending one of the Bands of America marching competitions.

“I was selected to receive the Fred J. Miller Family Fund Scholarship through the Music for All Foundation. To have been selected to receive this scholarship is undeniably an honor, I am truly grateful for the efforts of my band director for always pushing me towards excellence as well as my friends and family for motivating me to pursue greater things. This scholarship will definitely help me do that,” says Paul Nguyen.