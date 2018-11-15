Holiday Classic brackets have been released

Mustang announced the brackets for its inaugural Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic last week.

The tournament is loaded with state champion programs, and the girls’ bracket features three defending champions. In the girls’ bracket, there are 22 combined championships and 23 combined championships in the boys bracket.

Action will take place in the Mustang Event Center beginning on Dec. 27, and it goes through the 29th.

Brackets look like this:

Girls

Thursday, Dec. 27

Frontier vs. Edmond North, 9 a.m.

Christian Heritage vs. Owasso, noon

Seiling vs. Midwest City, 4 p.m.

Mustang vs. Pocola, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Mustang-Pocola loser vs. Seiling-Midwest City loser, 9 a.m.

Frontier-Edmond North loser vs. Christian Heritage-Owasso loser noon

Mustang-Pocola winner vs. Seiling-Midwest City winner, 4 p.m.

Frontier-Edmond North winner vs. Christian Heritage-Owasso winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.

Fifth-place game, noon

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys

Thursday, Dec. 27

Lawton Ike vs. Westmoore, 10:30 a.m.

Owasso vs. Carl Albert, 1:30 p.m.

Midwest City vs. Muskogee, 5:30 p.m.

Mustang vs. Tulsa Central, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Mustang-Tulsa Central loser vs. Midwest City-Muskogee loser, 10:30 a.m.

Lawton Ike-Westmoore loser vs. Owasso-Carl Albert loser, 1:30 p.m.

Mustang-Tulsa Central winner vs. Midwest City-Muskogee winner, 5:30 p.m.

Lawton Ike-Westmoore winner vs. Owasso-Carl Albert winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.