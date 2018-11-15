BEHIND THE SCENES Pt. 2

EDITOR’S NOTE:

The Mustang News was allowed to shadow the athletic department two weeks ago as it prepared for a home football game. During the next two weeks, we detail what we witnessed.

The second half of the week is straight preparation for Friday night as the athletic department begins setting things up for Friday night.

Wednesday:

Every Wednesday begins with a coach’s meeting at 7:30 a.m. with every coach in attendance.

Once the coach’s meetings are over, the athletic directors drive to The Greens in Oklahoma City for their Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference meeting at 10 a.m., which is then followed by the Central Oklahoma Athletic Directors Association meeting.

The trio then returns to Mustang High School to begin their daily checklist.

Robert Foreman may have a meeting with Interim Superintendent Charles Bradley or will have a guest, parent or student walk in for a quick meeting.

Andrea Guziec travels to the spirit award winner to pass out Pride packs. This week, it happens to be the intermediate schools along with the Special Olympic athletes.

Scott Selby begins his weekly process of eligibility, OSSAA eligibility and any transfers that may come into the district.

Thursday:

This is the lightest day of the week for the athletic directors as they tie up loose ends.

Selby was out of the office due to a personal reason.

Foreman meets with the middle school athletic directors at 10:45 a.m. before going over scripts and emails to make sure he hasn’t missed anything.

Guziec picks up the spirit trophy from the school that had it the week before sometime before 10 a.m.

On this Thursday, the athletic directors are around to assist in the event tent being set up in the south end zone for the 50th Year Celebration.

4 p.m.:

Foreman and Guziec sit in the top row of the bleachers watching the Mustang girls basketball team scrimmage Ardmore while going over the Senior Night script one final time.

Next week we will look into Friday.