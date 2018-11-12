Dombek resigns as head football coach at Mustang

Mustang head football coach Jeremy Dombek has resigned.

Dombek steps down Monday after six years as the head coach of the Broncos.

In six years, Dombek led Mustang to the playoffs four years and the semifinals twice.

“I love Mustang and wish them nothing but the best. Eighteen years is a long time and I’ve had head coaches tell me that you know when it’s time. With the age of my girls, I believe this is the right time,” Dombek said. “The last six years at Mustang have been the best of my coaching career.”

The news of the resignation comes after a combined 10-10 (6-4, 4-6) record in the last two seasons, as well as missing the playoffs.

Dombek resigns with an overall record of 39-28 as the Broncos head coach. During his tenure, Dombek was 4-2 against rival Yukon and 3-4 in the playoffs.

“We appreciate the job he has done for us the last six years in serving Mustang Public Schools and the Mustang community. (Coach)Dombek is an outstanding football coach and a great people person. We appreciate everything he has done for our program in the last six years,” said Athletic Director Robert Foreman.

The Dombek era started strong with four straight 7-plus win seasons and two state semifinal appearances. Since the most recent semifinal appearance in 2016, Mustang has underachieved in its expectations.

“I feel it necessary to do it at this time to give Mustang ample time to find the right person to carry on the Mustang tradition. I want to thank all the parents, administration, but most importantly the coaches and players,” Dombek said. “Once a Bronco, always a Bronco.”

The search for the next head football coach will begin immediately.

“I believe this is the best job on the western side of Oklahoma and arguably one of the best four or five jobs in the state. I think this job will be appealing to multiple candidates, both at the high school and collegiate level, both inside and outside of the state. We are excited about the beginning of a new era of Mustang football and going out and finding the very best candidate that fits exactly what we are looking for and what the community is looking for,” Foreman said.